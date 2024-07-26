STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

TUGN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

