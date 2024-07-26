STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
TUGN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
