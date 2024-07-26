Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
