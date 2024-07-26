Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.