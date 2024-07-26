Stifel Canada Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

