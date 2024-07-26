Stifel Canada Weighs in on Taseko Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.00 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE TKO opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$4.20.

In other news, Director Anu Dhir bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,340.00.

