Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.36, but opened at $85.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 107,692 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SF shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

