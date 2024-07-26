Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $18.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
KLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $13,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
