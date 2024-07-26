Stifel Nicolaus Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $71.50

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $71.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

ADC stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.