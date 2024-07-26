Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $101.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 392,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

