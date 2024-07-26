StockNews.com Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 223,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

