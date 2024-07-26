StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

