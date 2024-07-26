StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.