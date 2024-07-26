StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.