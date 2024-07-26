StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.