StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.