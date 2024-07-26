StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

X stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

