StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.42.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
