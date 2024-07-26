StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

