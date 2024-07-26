StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $415.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,030.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.