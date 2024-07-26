StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $211.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.