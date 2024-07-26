StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Buy

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $211.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

