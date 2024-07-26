Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

SHO stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

