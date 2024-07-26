Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 624062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

