Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Surmodics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

