Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.