Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Shares of BNRE opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 160.94 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.