Swiss National Bank Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $2,714,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

REPX opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

