Swiss National Bank Has $552,000 Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Seneca Foods worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

