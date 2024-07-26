Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Flushing Financial worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

FFIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

