Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,300 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Funko worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Funko by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,379.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $526,379.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,068,150 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,009. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

