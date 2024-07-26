Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

