Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Star Group worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Star Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SGU opened at $11.28 on Friday. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

