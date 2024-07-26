SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 266,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

