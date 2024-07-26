TC Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.49 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

