TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The company traded as high as C$57.73 and last traded at C$57.50, with a volume of 850852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.72. The firm has a market cap of C$59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.