Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.89 and a 200 day moving average of $409.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.