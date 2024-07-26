TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY24 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TIXT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

