TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY24 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
Shares of TIXT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
