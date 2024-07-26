Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $14,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

