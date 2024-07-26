Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.00

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.60, with a volume of 425478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.68.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.