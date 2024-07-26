Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $20.66 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.