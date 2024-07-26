Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $20.66 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
