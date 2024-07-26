Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $97.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.