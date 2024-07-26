The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Andersons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Andersons by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

