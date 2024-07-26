The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

BNS opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

