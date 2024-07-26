The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $162.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

