The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTW. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

