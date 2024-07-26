The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ODP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,070,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

ODP Company Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.