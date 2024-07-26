The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.32%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 36,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,157,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,965,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,865. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.