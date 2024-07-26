The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $30.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of COCO opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.