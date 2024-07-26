THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $618,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

