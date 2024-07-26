Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

TWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

