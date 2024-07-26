TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$43.50 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on X. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.81.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.2 %

X stock opened at C$41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.03. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$42.19.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

