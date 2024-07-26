Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,087 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

