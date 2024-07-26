Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.26. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 172,090 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,763,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 229,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

