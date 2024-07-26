Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.21

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.21 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 57.96 ($0.75). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 336,364 shares.

Trinity Exploration & Production Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.21. The firm has a market cap of £20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

