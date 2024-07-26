Truepoint Inc. Sells 16,520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $25,658,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 144,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 37,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.